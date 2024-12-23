Cal Women Move Up to No. 21 in AP Poll
Cal's women's basketball team moved up three spots in this week's AP top-25 poll released Monday, and the Bears are now ranked No. 21.
The Bears are 13-1 after beating Fordham on Saturday and Temple on Sunday at Haas Pavilion. Last week, Cal was ranked for the first time since the 2018-19 season, but now the Bears are inching their way up the rankings.
Cal presumably will remain in the top 25 for the rest of 2024, because the Bears don't play against until January 2. That's when the Bears play their first ACC road game against Clemson, which is 8-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Three days later, on January 5, the Bears travel to Dallas to face SMU, which is 8-5 overall and 0-1 in the ACC.
Cal defeated Stanford at Haas Pavilion in its only conference game, and the Cardinal is Cal's travel partner for road games in the ACC.
Cal is one of six ACC schools in the top 25, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 13 Georgia Tech, No. 14 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina State. The Southeastern Conference has eight teams in the top 25, and the Big Ten has seven, including No. 1 UCLA.
