Senior Jaeyln Brown earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference honors on Tuesday, as chosen by the women's coaches. Jazlen Green picked up honorable mention All-Freshman honors and fellow freshman Evelien Lutje Schipholt was named All-Defensive honorable mention.

Oregon senior Sabrina Ionescu, a Bay Area native, was voted Pac-12 Player of the Year for the third straight season and Kelly Graves of the Ducks was named the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year.

Brown, Cal's only returning starter from a year ago, averaged a career-high 14.5 points to rank 13th in the Pac-12. She scored double figures in 13 of 18 conference games and converted the game-winning putback basket in the Bears' upset of No. 13 Arizona on Sunday.

She became the 28th Cal player to score 1,000 career points and currently sits at 1,044 entering this week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. Brown was named ESPNW national Player of the Week after contributing 30 points and 12 rebounds to the Bears' upset of then-No. 20 Arkansas in non-conference play.

Brown has played in all 128 games of her Cal career.

Green becomes the 10th Cal player in the past seven seasons to collect All-Freshman honors. She averaged 8.6 points off the bench and led the team in scoring four times, including a season-high 17 points in the win over Arizona on Sunday.

Lutje Schipholt, a native of the Netherlands, earned defensive mention after leading the Bears and ranking fifth in the Pac-12 with 1.2 blocked shots per game. She had four blocks in a game vs. Stanford and four steals vs. Washington. She led the Bears in rebounding 10 times, averaging 6.2 for the season.

Cal (11-18, 3-15) opens the Pac-12 tournament as the No. 12 seed on Thursday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in an 11:30 a.m. game against No. 5 Arizona State (20-10, 10-8).