The best thing you can say about the Cal women's death march is that it's over.

No. 6 Oregon's 105-55 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon in Eugene, Oregon, was the Bears' fourth straight game against a team ranked in the top 10, and three of those games were on the road.

Cal (8-9, 0-6 Pac-12) remained the only Pac-12 team without a conference win, and the Bears lost the four games to those top-10 teams -- Stanford (twice), Oregon State and Oregon -- by a combined margin of 134 points.

The Bears return home this week to host Utah and Colorado, as the Bears try to end their six-game losing streak.

The lone bright spot for the Bears on Sunday was freshman Jazlen Green, who made her first start and finished with 16 points, and 10 of those points came in the first quarter. CJ West did not play after suffering a head injury on Friday.

Oregon (15-2, 5-1) is likely to move up in the rankings after sweeping Stanford and Cal this weekend. Satou Sabally led the Ducks with 31 points, while Sabrina Ionescu collected 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

The Ducks shot 60.9 percent from the field and made 10 of 17 three-point shots. The Bears made 30.3 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Sunday's game was virtually over after one quarter as Oregon took a 31-14 lead into the seond quarter. Oregon increased the margin to 30 points at halftime, and the second half provided little drama.

Cal committed 12 first-half turnovers, and the Ducks had just three. For the game, Cal had 21 turnovers, and Oregon committed seven.