Cal Women's Basketball: Eighth-Ranked Oregon State Crushes Bears

Photo by Rob Edwards - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Well, Cal's death march is almost over. That's about the best thing that can be said about the Bears' recent losing streak.

Eighth-ranked Oregon State dominated the Cal women 81-44 Friday night in Corvallis, Ore., keeping the Bears winless in Pac-12 play.

Cal (8-8, 0-5 Pac-12) faces sixth-ranked Oregon in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday, and that will be the final game of a stretch in which the Bears play four consecutive games against top-10 teams.

Oregon State (16-1, 4-1) improved to 11-0 at home with Stanford coming to Corvallis on Sunday.

Oregon State shot an amazing 71.4 percent from the floor in the second half on Friday and shot 54.2 percent for the game.

Cal's Jaelyn Brown led all scorers with 23 points and made 4 of 7 three-point shots. But none of her Cal teammates scored more than seven points. Cal freshman Jazlen Green played Friday after suffering an apparent head injury in Sunday's loss to Stanford, and she finished with seven points.

Cal shot just 25.8 percent from the field, and the Bears were outrebounded 51-25.

Cal post player CJ West suffered a head injury in the first half and missed the rest of the game. Her status for Sunday's game is uncertain.

Friday's game was tied 19-19 early in the second quarter, and the Bears trailed by just 21-20 before the Beavers reeled off 16 straight points to take control. Cal missed 12 consecutive shots during that 16-0 Oregon State run, and the Bears finished the half shooting 25 percent from the field.

Oregon State led 37-22 at halftime as Cal scored just five points in the second quarter.

The Beavers increased the lead to 22 points early in the third quarter and held a 23-point advnatage entering the fourth quarter.

