Cal Women Roll to Road Win Over San Jose State
Cal women's basketball team remains unbeaten after its 82-53 road victory over San Jose State on Saturday afternoon, but the Bears are also still untested.
The Bears (3-0) won't know how good they are until next Thursday when they face Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga was picked to win the West Coast Conference title in the preseason coaches poll, and the Bulldogs are 1-0 heading into Sunday's challenging game at Stanford.
Meanwhile, Cal rolled to another easy victory against an overmatched opponent. San Jose State (1-1) was picked to finish 10th in the 11-team Mountain West conference in the preseason poll, and Cal dealt with the Spartans appropriately.
The 29-point margin of victory represented Cal's closest game so far, after beating Sain Mary's by 32 points and Idaho State by 52.
Ioanna Krimili led Cal with 18 points, and 16 of those came in the first half, which ended with the Bears holding a 51-28 lead. The Bears expanded ttheir lead in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 36-point lead at 70-34.
Cal's starters did not play in the fourth quarter, and the Spartans outscored Cal 19-12 in the final period.
Three other Cal players scored in double figures. Kayla Williams had 16 points and was 3-for-5 on three-pointers, and Lulu Twidale scored 14 points and was 3-for-6 from long range. Marta Suarez contributed 10 points for Cal, which made 53.1 percent of its shots in he firs half, when it took control of the game.