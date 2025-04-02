Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Freshman Zahra King Enters Transfer Portal
Cal freshman Zahra King, a highly touted recruit who played in 19 games this past season, announced on social media on Tuesday that she is entering the transfer portal.
King was ranked as the nation's No. 76 recruit in the class of 2024 by ESPN. She did not start any games for Cal, but played in 19 games, averaging 8.2 minutes, 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds.
Despite her modest number, King was the highest scoring non-starter on the Golden Bears team and figured to get significantly more playing time in 2025-26 with Cal scheduled to lose four starters from this season's 25-9 team.
King scored a season-high 13 points in a December victory over Austin Peay and she was 2-for-2 on three-pointers in that game.
She did not play much late in the season and did not play at all in Cal's first-round loss to Mississippi State in the NCAA tournament..