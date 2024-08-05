Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Sign Cal Poly Transfer Natalia Ackerman
Cal’s women's basketball team announced the signing of graduate transfer Natalia Ackerman for the 2024-25 season. Ackerman led Cal Poly-SLO in scoring rebounding and blocked shots last season, when she was named to the first-team All-Big West squad.
Ackerman, a 6-foot-1 forward, is from Watsonville, California.
"Natalia is going to give us great depth in our front court," Cal head coach Charmin Smith said in a statement provided by the school. "She is a proven force in the paint and will help us tremendously on the defensive end with her endless motor and knack for getting to the ball as a rebounder and shot blocker."
Ackerman appeared in 27 games with 24 starts as a senior with the Mustangs last season and led the team in scoring (12.1 points per game), rebounding (8.9 rebounds per game), blocks (2.1 blocks per game) and field goal percentage (58.1%) on her way to being named First Team All-Big West.
Cal Poly went 17-14 last season, including 13-7 in the Big West, and the Mustangs lost to Cal 74-60, with Ackerman collecting 12 points and five rebounds in that game.
Her blocks per game broke Cal Poly's single-season record, led the Big West and ranked 27th in the country. She was second in the Big West in rebounding, 10th in scoring and led in field goal percentage.
"I am beyond blessed to join the Cal women's basketball team and to play for Charmin," Ackerman said in a statement released by the school. "Her passion for the program is inspiring and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success."