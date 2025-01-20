Cal Women Slip to No. 22 in AP Top-25 Poll
Cal's women's basketball team dropped four spots in the AP poll released Monday, but the Golden Bears remained in the top-25.
Ranked 18th last week, Cal (17-3, 5-2 ACC) stands at No. 22 this week after losing to Duke by 34 points on Thursday on the road, then beating Wake Forest by 12 points on Sunday, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
This is the first season that Cal has been ranked in the top-25 since the 2018-19 season, but the Cal squad six years ago was unranked after 20 games, when it had slipped to 14-6, and was not ranked again that season.
Cal is one of six ACC team ranked in the top 25 this week, joining Notre Dame (No. 3), North Carolina (No. 13), Duke (No. 14), Georgia Tech (No. 18), and North Carolina State (No. 20)
Cal plays only one game this week and it is a road game on Thursday against Stanford, which is unranked. Cal defeated the Cardinal 83-63 when the team met in Berkeley on December 13, but Stanford (10-8) is 9-1 at home this season. Stanford's lone home loss came against Norh Carolina State.
