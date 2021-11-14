Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Rout San Francisco for 2-0 Start

A guard named Curry wearing No. 30 had a big game at the Chase Center on Saturday afternoon.

However, this time it was not Steph Curry doing the damage on the Golden State Warriors' home court. It was Cal freshman Jayda Curry, who scored 27 points to lead the Bears' women's basketball team to a 70-41 victory over San Francisco.

The Bears (2-0) have played just two games and already have won twice as many games as they did all of last season when they went 1-16. And they have won the two games by a combined margin of 48 points.

A major reason for this early success is Curry, who has totaled 50 points in her first two college games. And she did it it Saturday with numbers that look a lot like those of Steph Curry. She made 2-of-3 three-point shots and hit 11-of-13 free throws.

So is it mere coincidence Jayda Curry has the same number as the Warriors' star?

"It goes hand-in-hand," she said in the video atop the story. "I've been a big fan of his since I was really young. I've just been playing off it and carried it all the way though college."

She has been wearing number 30 since she first started playing basketball, and on Saturday, it fit nicely.

"I'm a really big fan of Steph Curry," she said, "and being able to play in the Chase Center and play with the same last name is a good thing."

Cal coach Charmin Smith never saw Curry play in person until she came on the Cal campus, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, and even she is pleasantly surprised by what she has seen of the freshman.

"I think she is a lot more than I expected," Smith said.

Cal did not begin the game as if it would be a blowout. USF (1-1) took an early 9-2 lead, making four of their first five shots. But the Dons made only three of their next 18 attempts from the field, helping Cal take a 19-17 lead after one quarter.

Then the Bears scored the first 17 points of the second quarter to break the game open.

The Dons finished the game shooting just 27.3 percent from the field, while Cal shot better than 50 percent for most of the game and ended up making 45.1 percent of its shots and going 5-for-11 on three-pointers.

"It feels really good to be 2-0 and we just want to keep getting better," Smith said.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport