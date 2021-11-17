Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Top Utah State to Improve to 3-0

Point guard Leilani McIntosh sits out most of the game with an ankle injury

Cal's women's basketball team improved to 3-0 and Evelien Lutje Schipholt had the best game of her career as the Golden Bears routed Utah State 81-49 Tuesday night at Has Pavilion.

Cal won all three games by lopsided scores, with the margin of victory in the three games combined being 80 points. The Bears are 3-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

But while Lutje Schipholt recorded career highs in points (23), rebounds (17) and blocks (five), not everything was good news for the Bears.

Early in the second period Cal point guard Leilani McIntosh went down with an injury and did not return to the game.

Cal coach Charmin Smith did not know much about the severity of the injury immediately after the game.



"Nothing at this point, other than she hurt her ankle, and we'll find out more tomorrow [Wednesday] morning," Smith said.

If the Bears lose McIntosh for an extended period it will be a setback for Cal since she is the Bears' chief ball-handler and playmaker.

Otherwise it was a workmanlike performance against Utah State (2-1), which had a 6-20 record last year and was picked to finish last in the Mountain West Conference this year in the preseason coaches poll.

"I'm happy we're 3-0, happy we got the win, happy there's a wide margin here in terms of points," Smith said. "I also think we have a lot of room for improvement, a lot of things we need to work on."

Evelien Lutje Schipholt on Cal's response to Utah's early toughness:

The level of competition will pick up considerably when Pac-12 play begins for Cal on Dec. 31, but the Bears have nine more nonconference games before that.

Freshman Jayda Curry added 18 points Thursday, although many came in the fourth quarter when the outcome was decided. More importantly, she directed the offense in McIntosh's absence.

The Bears did not shoot well, making just 32.4 percent of their shots.

"I'm not worried," Smith said. "I just think it was an off shooting night."

Meanwhile, the Aggies made just 4 of their first 19 field-goal attempts and shot just 28.1 percent from the floor for the game. Utah State was 0-for-7 on three-pointers in the first half, when the outcome was virtually decided. Cal led 45-28 at the break. Cal also forced the Aggies in 23 turnovers.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport