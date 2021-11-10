Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Beat Sacramento State in Opener

Three Cal players score 20 or more. The Bears have already won as many games as they did all last season

It took Cal's women's basketball team just one game to match its win total of last season.

The Golden Bears defeated Sacramento State 90-71 in their season opener Tuesday night at Haas Pavilion. Last season, Cal lost its first 14 games before finishing the season with a 1-16 mark.

The 90 points were 23 points more than the Bears scored in their highest-scoring game last season, and they have not scored more than 90 points in a game since they put up 92 points in an NCAA tournament win over North Carolina in 2019.

The Bears did it on Tuesday with a balanced offense, with three players scoring 20 points or more against the Hornets. Freshman Jayda Curry scored 23 points on 9-for-22 shooting, including 3-for-6 on three-pointers. Cailyn Crocker added 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting and 2-for-4 from long range. Evelien Lutje Schipholt had 20 points on 10-for-14 shooting and also had 11 rebounds.

The Bears shot 55.1 percent from the field and made half of their three-point shots (7-for-14).

And the Bears did it without sophomore Dalayah Daniels, who was Cal's leading scorer last season but sat out the opener with back stiffness.

"We really do have a team and not a group of individuals," Cal head coach Charmin Smith said. "I was excited about how we weathered the storm. We hit some rough patches and ended up pulling away."

The game was closer than the final score suggests. The Bears led by just six points with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. But Crocker scored seven consecutive points to expand the lead to 13 points and the Bears cruised from there.

Cal grad transfer Jadyn Bush played her first regular-season basketball game in three years. She transferred from Harvard, which did not have a basketball season in 2020-21, and Bush did not play in the 2019-20 season.

She had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 11 minutes of court time in the first half, which ended with Cal holing a 42-34 lead.

Cal never lost the lead, but couldn't shake the Hornets until the final seven minutes of the game.

"Really great in spurts, and sometimes we weathered the storm," Crocker said in the video below, "but I think it was really positive that we could get out of that storm."

Cal will face stiffer competition in Pac-12 play.

Sacramento State had a 3-22 overall record in 2020-21, and that included a 2-18 mark in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets were 0-10 on the road last season.

