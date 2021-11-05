Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Win Second Exhibition Game

Cal's women's basketball team put the defensive clamps on Saint Martin's in the Bears' second and final exhibition game on Thursday, coasting to a 79-32 victory.

Cal won both its exhibition games convincingly as it prepares for its season opener against Sacramento State on Tuesday night at Haas Pavilion.

The Golden Bears forced Saint Martin's, a Division II team from Lacey, Washington, into 34 turnovers and limited the Saints to 27 percent shooting.

Freshman Jayda Curry, who led the Bears in scoring in their first exhibition game, was Cal's top scorer again on Thursday, collecting 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-1 on three-pointers. Sophomore Dalayah Daniels added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Cal, which was just 4-for-16 from the floor in the first quarter but finished the game shooting 45.3 percent from the field.

Cal made only one of their first 10 shots and tallied just eight points in the first quarter. Saint Martin's scored the first two points of the game, but missed their remaining eight shots in the quarter, finishing the first period with just two points. Saint Martin's had just nine points at halftime.

Cal shot 55.6 percent in the second half, which is when Curry scored 14 of her points. The Bears attempted just seven shots from beyond the three-point line and made three of them.

