Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose 9th Straight Game

Cal lost for the ninth straight time and remained winless in the Pac-12 as the Bears lost to Washington State 92-66 on Friday in Pullman, Wash.

The Bears (8-12, 0-9 Pac-12) have not win since their December 20 victory over Grand Canyon. Washington State ended a four-game losing streak and completed a season sweep of Cal, which lost to the Cougars 96-75 in Berkeley back on January 5.

Freshman Jazlen Green led Cal with 18 points, while WSU's Borislava Hristova had a game-high 32 points.

Washington State shot 58.0 from the field for the game, and Cal shot 30.7 percent.

Cal trailed by just four points early in the second quarter, but the Cougars (10-11, 3-6) methodically increased the lead to 15 points at halftime.

WSU opened the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead, and the Bears got no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Cal will try to end its losing streak when it faces Washington in Seattle on Sunday at noon.