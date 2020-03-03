Small forward Jacobi Gordon, who hasn’t played since Cal’s opening Pac-12 Conference game on Jan. 2, announced on Tuesday that he will leave Berkeley and find a new school.

“While this is not easy, after many talks with my family and close relatives, I feel that it is in my best interest to seek other opportunities and interest as it relates to my basketball and academic career and the betterment of my future,” Gordon wrote on Twitter.

Gordon, a 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Houston, has been slowed by injuries through his time at Cal. He skipped his entire senior year in high school after tearing his Achilles tendon and he has averaged just 9.7 minutes on the court in 36 games for the Bears over two seasons.

Here is Gordon's entire Twitter statement:

Gordon averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds at Cal, shooting 32 percent from the field and 28 percent from the 3-point arc. His career-high scoring game was 10 points against San Francisco his freshman season.

Despite Cal’s lack of experience this season, Gordon’s health has prevented him from finding playing time. He saw action in 12 games, averaging 2.4 points.

Gordon was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN, which ranked him as the No. 89 overall recruit in the country.

His departure leaves coach Mark Fox with a 2020-21 roster featuring either eight or nine returning letterman. The variable is junior guard Juhwan Harris-Dyson, who has missed much of this season with academic issues and seems unlikely to be back.

Cal has signed two high school prospects, shooting guard Jalen Celestine of Long Island, N.Y., and small forward Monty Bowser of Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland. Both are rated by 247Sports as three-star prospects.

Fox is likely to have three available scholarships this offseason and his chief priority figures to be landing a point guard. The only point guard projected to be on next year’s roster is current freshman Joel Brown, who is coming off perhaps his best game of the season Saturday in the Bears’ win over Utah.

Expected back next season: PG Joel Brown, SG Matt Bradley, F Grant Anticevich, F/C Andre Kelly, C/F Lars Thiemann, F D.J. Thorpe, F Kuany Kuany and G Dimitrios Klonaras.

Fox may not use all of his scholarships, perhaps opting to save one in order to balance his classes. But he could take a couple players, including perhaps a graduate senior transfer as he did this season with shooting guard Kareem South.