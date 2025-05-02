Ex-Cal Assistant Coach Amorrow Morgan Moves Again
Amorrow Morgan, who spent the past two seasons as a Cal assistant basketball coach, made his second employment move in four weeks when he was hired as a Tennessee assistant coach on Friday.
Morgan was on the Cal staff for Mark Madsen’s first two years as the Golden Bears’ head coach. On April 6, Morgan moved to Florida State to become an assistant coach on the Seminoles staff under new head coach Luke Louchs.
However, on Friday, Tennessee announced that Morgan has left Florida State to become a Vols assistant coach under head coach Rick Barnes.
"Coach Barnes has built something truly special on Rocky Top. Tennessee basketball is a program rooted in tradition and rising with purpose," Morgan said in a statement provided by the school. "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to my home state and look forward to contributing however I can to the continued success of Volunteer basketball. I cannot wait to start and get to work with our guys. Go Big Orange."
