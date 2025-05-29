Ex-Cal Player Fardaws Aimaq Has Spectacular Season in Hungary
Former Cal big man Fardaws Aimaq didn’t latch on to an NBA roster this season but his rookie year as a pro in Hungary’s A Division was a huge success.
The 6-foot-11 Canadian, who played one season for the Bears in 2023-24, was the Hungarian league’s MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Import of the Year and Forward of the Year for Szolnok Olajbányász.
He then helped Szolnok through three rounds of playoffs, sweeping undefeated (26-0) regular-season champion Szombathely 3-0 in the league finals.
Aimaq, 26, scored 15 points per game, according to the website EuroBasket, and led the Hungarian league in rebounding at 11.3 per game.
That likely came as no surprise to Cal coach Mark Madsen, who recruited Aimaq as a transfer from Texas Tech and once called him the best rebounder in the world. Aimaq led the Pac-12 in 2024-25 at 11.0 boards per game while also scoring 14.5 points as a sidekick to All-Pac-12 wing Jaylon Tyson.
In five college seasons, as Mercer, Utah Valley, Texas Tech and Cal, Aimaq collected 1,355 rebounds, averaging 10.8 over 126 games.
Last year, after completing his college career, Aimaq had NBA summer league stints with Sacramento and Denver. But neither opportunity led to a place on a regular-season roster.
