Ex-Golden Bear Dimitrios Klonaras Signs as Pro in Iceland
Basketball did not end for Dimitrios Klonaras after his three limited seasons at Cal.
Klonaras, a 6-foot-6 wing from Thessaloniki, Greece, has signed a professional contract to play for UMF Alftanes in the top division in Iceland.
The announcement came from Starting 5 Sports Management, which represents Klonaras.
His new team finished sixth in the 12-team Úrvalsdeild karla, also known as the Iceland Subway league this past season. The league began play back in 1952.
The league’s top scorer this past season was one-time Arizona State star Remy Martin, who averaged 24.6 points for Keflavik IF.
Klonaras played three seasons at Cal under former coach Mark Fox, beginning in 2019-20. He saw action in in 34 games through the 2021-22 campaign, totaling 35 points and 20 rebounds.
His single-game scoring high was four points and he averaged just 4.5 minutes on the floor.
Klonaras transferred from Cal to Division II Cal State East Bay, where he produced 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds as a junior in 2022-23, then team bests of 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds this past season.
He scored a season-high 28 points against Cal State San Marcos, one of six outings where he posted at least 20 points.
Klonaras was named Cal State East Bay’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year for 2023-24, landed a spot on the NABC All-District second team and was selected for the Reese’s Division II All-Star Game. He was a first-team all-conference selection after earning honorable mention the year before.
He helped lead the Pioneers to a 19-11 overall record in 2023-24.