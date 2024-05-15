Former Cal Forward ND Okafor Will Continue His Career at Washington State
Former Cal forward ND Okafor, who entered the transfer portal after the season ended, will play next season at Washington State, he announced on social media.
A 6-foot-9, 235-pound native of Dundalk, Ireland, Okafor played just nine games to start his sophomore season in 2023-24 before suffering a season-ending leg injury. He announced his plans to leave Cal on March 20.
He came to Cal prior to the 2022-23 campaign after spending two seasons at the NBA Academy in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Okafor averaged 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13 minutes per game as a freshman on former coach Mark Fox’s squad that staggered to a 3-29 record. He led the Bears with 21 blocked shots and scored a career-high 11 points against USC.
Prior to his leg injury this past season, Okafor averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.8 minutes off the bench.
Washington State, along with fellow Pac-12 program Oregon State, will play the next seasons as an affiliate member of the West Coast Conference in most sports, except football.
The Cougars have added six new players under first-year coach David Riley. Riley replaces Kyle Smith, who departed WSU to become the coach at Stanford.