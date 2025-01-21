Former Cal Star Jaylon Tyson Delivers in Cavaliers' Win Over Suns
Playing time on the best team in the NBA has been understandably sporadic for rookie Jaylon Tyson.
The former Cal star got 15 meaningful minutes on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday and he contributed 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and no turnovers to a 118-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
Tyson shot 3 for 4 from the field, making 3-pointers in the second and fourth quarters, and converted both of his free throws.
Tyson got extra playing time in this one because Cleveland played without forwards Evan Mobley (calf), Isaac Okra (shoulder) and guard Caris LeVert (wrist), all sidelined by injuries.
It was Tyson’s second-highest NBA point total in 25 games, his highest since a16-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist performance against New Orleans on Nov. 20.
The 6-foot-7 wing was scoreless in nine of his previous 12 outings.
Drafted No. 20 by Cleveland last summer, Tyson played one season for the Bears after transferring from Texas Tech. He averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors.
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points to lead the Cavaliers past Phoenix, improving Cleveland’s NBA-best record to 36-6, which is tied for the eighth best start in league history.