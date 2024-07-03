Guard/Forward Jaden Goodall Commits to Cal Basketball
Jaden Goodall, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward from Anaheim, California, has committed to Cal for this coming season, presumably as a walk-on.
Goodall attended Canyon High School and announced his commitment to Cal on social medis earlier this week.
ESPN gave Goodall a scout grade of 79, which amounts to a three-star recruit, although 247 Sports, Rivals and On3 did not give him a rating. He averaged a little over 20 points a game this past season.
Goodall becomes the fourth walk-on to commit to Cal for the 2024-25 season, which will be the Golden Bears' first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The other three are Hugh Vandeweghe, Kevin Armstrong II and Stephon Marbury II. However, Marbury, the son of the former NBA star, is not listed on Cal's roster for the coming season even though he announced his commitment to Cal in June. Armstrong and Vandeweghe are listed on the Cal roster for 2024-25 along with Cal's only incoming high school scholarship player, Jeremiah Wilkinson.
