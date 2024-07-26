Guard Grace McCallop Commits to Cal Women's Basketball
McCallop is a 5-foot-9 point guard from Kansas and will head to Cal in 2025
Cal's women's basketball team picked up a commitment for the class oof 2025 when Grace McCallop, a guard from Bishop Miege High School in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, announced her commitment earlier this week.
The 5-foot-9 McCallop averaged 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists this past season as a junior..
McCallop considers defense and her abilities as a facilitator as the strengths of her game.
Grace's sister Faith McCallop was a sophomore this past season, and the sisters like to compete against each other.
“When we play together, we make each other better,” Faith said, according to BM Press. “We are both super competitive, so we like to challenge ourselves, while also having fun doing what we love.”
