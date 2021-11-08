Cal Men's and Women's Basketball Teams Eager for Fresh Start in 2021-22

The Cal men's and women's basketball teams tip off their seasons Tuesday in a doubleheader at Haas Pavilion.

The Bears' men go at 2 p.m. against UC San Diego. Cal has dropped three of its past four season openers, including a non-conference loss to Pac-12 rival Oregon State last season.

The Cal women open at 7 p.m. against Sacramento State. The Hornets were 3-22 last season but start again under new coach Mark Campbell, a former long-time assistant at Oregon.

Both the men's and women's programs are hoping to reverse their fortunes after tough seasons in 2020-21. Mark Fox's men's squad was 9-20 a year ago and coach Charmin Smith's women's squad is eager for a better showing after going 1-16 a year ago in a season filled with injuries.

Although the games are being played on the same day, separate tickets are required for admission to each one.

All fans 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and a photo ID prior to entry. Fans must be masked while attending indoor sporting events at Cal.

Here's our preview on the Cal men's game:

UC SAN DIEGO (7-10 in 2019-20) at CAL (9-20)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Tuesday, 2 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-UC SAN DIEGO HISTORY: Cal leads 4-0. From 1980 through ’86 the Bears won four times by an average margin of 31.5 points. This is the first meeting in 35 years.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears begin what they hope will be a step forward after their fourth consecutive losing campaign. Cal is 39-85 the past four seasons . . . Coach Mark Fox, in his third season, has most of his team back from a year ago, with the exception of Matt Bradley, who led the team in scoring the past two seasons at 18.0 and 17.5 points per game, respectively, but transferred to San Diego State in the offseason. Bradley is included on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy national player of the year award. The Pac-12 has just four players on that list . . . Key returnees include senior forwards Grant Anticevich (9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Andre Kelly (10.3 points, 6.4 rebounds). Anticevich scored 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting in the Bears’ 92-58 exhibition win over Cal State Los Angeles last week . . . The Bears added four newcomers, headed by graduate transfer guard Jordan Shepherd, who started and scored 11 points in the exhibition. Shepherd began his career at Oklahoma and averaged 11.9 points last season at Charlotte . . . Among three freshmen, forward Sam Alajiki of Dundalk, Ireland, had five points and five rebounds in the exhibition game . . . The Cal-UCSD matchup is part of a 12-game Pac-12 marathon, beginning at noon and running until 10 p.m., all of them broadcast on the various Pac-12 Networks.

UC SAN DIEGO STORYLINES: The Tritons begin their second season in a four-year transition to Division I. A year ago, their first in the Big West Conference, they won four of 12 games against conference rivals, although they still aren’t qualified for inclusion in the Big West standings or postseason tournament . . . UCSD lost 57-44 in an exhibition game to a Loyola Marymount team picked to finish fourth in the West Coast Conference. The Tritons shot just 30 percent and had 22 turnovers in the game but outrebounded the Lions 47-39 . . . Returning as starters from last season are guards Bryce Pope (9.7 points) and Jake Killingsworth (8.4 points) . . . Forward Toni Rocak (12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds), a 6-foot-9 senior, was the team’s top scorer last season despite starting just one game. He closed last season with 26 points in a win over Fullerton . . . Francis Nwaokorie, a 6-7 freshman forward, had 10 points and nine rebounds in the exhibition game . . . Eric Olen has been UCSD’s head coach for eight seasons, following nine as an assistant coach. He turned the program into a Division II powerhouse, including a 30-1 record in 2019-20 . . . UCSD is 0-12 all-time vs. current members of the Pac-12.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

UC SAN DIEGO GAME NOTES: Click here

CAL WOMEN'S GAME NOTES: Click here

Cover photo of Cal's Andre Kelly (22) and Grant Anticevich (15) by D. Ross Cameron, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo