Ex-Cal Standout Jaylen Brown to be Sidelined 1-2 Weeks with Strained Hamstring

The one-time Cal player is averaging a career-best 25.6 points for the Celtics this season.

Jaylen Brown will be out for the next 1-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain, the Boston Celtics announced Monday.

The former one-and-done Cal player is leading the Celtics in scoring with a career-high average of 25.6 points. Brown averaged 24.7 points last season, earning his first NBA All-Star Game appearance.

Brown sustained the injury late in Boston’s win at Miami last Thursday, the Boston Globe reported. He was sent home the next day and missed the Saturday game at Dallas, which the Celtics lost.

The 25-year-old, now in his sixth NBA season, will miss at least three games if he’s out for just a week. But the Globe speculated that because Brown relies on athleticism and explosiveness that the Celtics will be cautious not to rush him back too quickly. Hamstrings can be tricky.

Brown missed a portion of this preseason after contracting COVID-19 and had dealt with a hamstring at that time as well.

He made his season debut on Oct 20 against the Knicks and scored 46 points in a loss. Brown’s production was up-and-down early in the season and he later suggested that he was feeling effects from COVID, including an inability to recover between games as effectively as usual.

He has scored 30 points or more in three of the 10 games he’s played this season and had 28 points in two others

Brown is shooting a career-best 49.3 percent from the field so far this season, including just under 40 percent on 3-pointers. He’s also contributing 6.1 rebounds. 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals, but the Celtics are just 4-6 heading into their next game, Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown by Paul Rutherford, USA Today

