Jaylen Brown Rewards Fans Who Found His Lost `7uice' Ring
NBA champion Jaylen Brown lost his ring during the Boston Celtics’ championship parade last month.
No, not that ring.
The former Cal star, who was MVP of both the Eastern Conference finals and the NBA Finals, hasn’t received his championship ring. That will happen at the team’s home opener next season during a ceremony at the TD Garden.
But he lost his branded “7uice” ring during the parade, offered a “big reward” for its return and was happy when a couple Celtics fans found the piece of jewelry a week-and-a-half later, the Boston Globe reported.
The reunion between Brown and his ring — representing his “7uice” sportswear company — happened Tuesday, when he met the two fans for the return.
“Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi I’ll see you courtside at the ceremony,” Brown wrote on Twitter.
In other words, their reward sounds like it will be a pair of tickets to the game where Brown collects his NBA championship ring.
Brown also gave them a signed basketball and signed jersey, according to the Globe.
During the parade that followed the Celtics’ five-game Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks, Brown rode in the city’s iconic duck boats from TD Garden to Boylston Street, celebrating with a crowd estimated at more than 1 million fans.
Brown, who played the 2015-16 season at Cal, was the No. 3 overall draft choice of the Celtics in 2016.
In his eighth professional season he helped lead the Celtics to their NBA-record 18th championship. Brown averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field in 19 postseason games.