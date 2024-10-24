Cal Sports Report

Jaylon Tyson Helps Cavs Finish Off Raptors in NBA Debut

Former Cal star scores four points in garbage time as Cleveland cruises to 136-106 win

Jeff Faraudo

Jaylon Tyson
Jaylon Tyson / David Richard-Imagn Images
Jaylon Tyson waited until the final 6 minutes 40 seconds of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season-opening game to get on the floor in his first NBA game.

Then he did what he did what he often did in his lone season at Cal last year: He filled up the boxscore.

Well, as much as you can in less than 7 minutes of NBA garbage time. 

The Cavs led 118-90 over the host Toronto Raptors when Tyson entered the game. His debut stint didn’t begin well. The 20th pick of the NBA draft this summer had two quick turnovers, then a foul. 

He missed his first free throw, then converted the second with 4:30 left for his first NBA point.

At 4:02, Tyson took his only shot from the field, a 3-pointer, and made it.

He finished with four points, two rebounds, one assist, two turnovers and two fouls as the Cavaliers closed out a 136-106 victory.

A 6-foot-7 wing, Tyson joined Cal coach Mark Madsen’s first team last season as a transfer from Texas Tech. He averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists to earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

The Cavs return to action Friday for their home opener against the Detroit Pistons.

