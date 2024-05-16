Layshia Clarendon Delivers First Triple-Double in Sparks' WNBA Opening Loss
Layshia Clarendon christened the WNBA season with their first career triple-double.
The 33-year-old former Cal star totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but the Los Angeles Sparks lost 92-81 to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.
Clarendon, an 11-year WNBA veteran, added two steals and had zero turnovers in 30 minutes on the floor.
Clarendon, who identifies as nonbinary, told the Los Angeles Daily News they were unaware of the statistical breakthrough.
“I think it’s cool. Every game stats don’t always reflect how good you play or how hard you played, so I think it’s cool to actually see that come out,” Clarendon told the newspaper. “I didn’t realize I had that many rebounds, never know assists because I don’t count them.
“I knew I was playing well, sometimes you make the right pass and people don’t make the shot. They told me afterward and I was a little surprised but I was like, oh yeah, I was ballin’ so it’s pretty cool to get that, not a lot of people do it.”
The game also marked the WNBA debut of former Stanford star Cameron Brink, the No. 2 WNBA draft pick, who contributed eight points on 4-for-6 shooting and had four assists for the Sparks but also had five fouls in 20 minutes.
Playing for Los Angeles for a second straight season, Clarendon averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 assists in 24 starts a year ago.
Clarendon played 142 games in four seasons (2010-13) for Cal, averaging 16.4 points as a senior. The point guard led the Bears to their only Final Four appearance in 2013, then was selected No. 9 overall in the WNBA draft.
The Sparks return to the court Saturday with a road game vs. the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff is noon for the nationally televised game on ABC.