Cal Basketball: Mark Fox Says Defense the Solution to First-Game Woes

Bears expect to have several players sidelined again for Saturday's game at UNLV

Mark Fox is first and foremost a defensive coach. So it's no surprise the Cal coach is emphasizing defense as a way to erase the bad karma from Tuesday's disappointing 80-67 loss to UC San Diego in the Bears' season opener.

"We better start playing some defense," Fox said Thursday, two days before Cal's game at UNLV on Saturday. "That's something we have to get committed to doing. If we are going to start making progress it's going to be at that end."

Cal led UCSD by four points at halftime, but the Tritons scored 47 points in the second half, when they made 66.7 percent of their shots from the field (12-for-18) and were 7-of-10 on three-pointers.

And UNLV figures to be significantly better on offense than UCSD, which is in its second season of transition to Division I and lost to Loyola Maryland by 13 points in an exhibition game this season.

What Cal can do defensively will be limited somewhat by their personnel issues. Five players -- Makale Foreman, Jalen Celestine, D.J. Thorpe, Monty Bowser and freshmen Marsalis Roberson -- did not play Tuesday, and Fox said only one of them has a chance to play Saturday, although he declined to name which one.

Fox did not specify the type of injuries each player had, although he noted that none of the absences is COVID-related, which is a rather hot topic around the Cal athletic program these days.

When asked whether any of the injuries was long-term, Fox hesitated and said in the video below that at least some of them might require surgery, which would sideline them for an extended period and possibly the season.

That would put a crimp in Fox's preseason notion that the Bears have better depth this season, and that in turn will affect Fox's intention to play at a faster pace than Cal did the past two seasons.

Cal's Jordan Shepherd, a grad transfer from Charlotte by way of Oklahoma, was the one bright spot on Tuesday. He scored 27 points in his Cal debut and showed an ability to create his own shot, something in short supply on the Bears' roster.

On the other side of the ledger, though, was the performance of Grant Anticevich. Cal is expecting him to have a major impact offensively, especially with Matt Bradley having transferred to San Diego State.

Anticevich was outstanding the Bears' exhibition game against Cal State Los Angeles, when he scored 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting in just 17 minutes of court time.

However, he struggled mightily against UCSD, scoring just four points on 2-for-10 shooting, including 0-for-4 on three-point attempts, in 31 minutes of playing time.

"I think he would be the first to tell you that he played very poorly at both end," Fox said.

Cal's first practice since Tuesday's loss was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and Fox said after the loss that the team had practiced poorly in the days leading up to Tuesday's loss.

So what is he looking for in the practices leading up to the UNLV game?

"I better see some determination," Fox said. "I was very disappointed in our performance [Tuesday]."

---Fox provided his thoughts on the two players Cal signed Wednesday for the class of 2022: ND Okafor and Grant Newell..

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport