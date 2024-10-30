Mark Madsen Awaits Fifth Child & Second Cal Basketball Opener
Second-year Cal basketball coach Mark Madsen likes to connect with his players off the court and talk about issues beyond the game.
He invites them to his home, to get to know his wife and play with their four children.
“I think it’s really important for us to spend time with players away from the court,” Madsen said Tuesday after practice. “I tell the players, come by the office. Let’s not talk about basketball today — let’s talk about life. The important things.”
As an example, Madsen said he has talked with his players about the big off-court news of the moment in his life.
“My wife Hannah and I are expecting. She’s three days overdue right now,” he said. “So I share with the guys kind of what that’s like for me. The anticipation of my wife having a little boy.”
Asked further about that, Madsen joked that the arrival of their son may conflict with the Bears’ season opening game Monday night against Cal State Bakersfield.
“We’re excited,” he said. “She’s always been six to eight days late, so that puts us right now opening night.”
Time will tell whether the big moment could prevent Madsen from being at Haas Pavilion for Monday night’s 8:30 p.m. tipoff.
And just as Madsen skirted a question about his starting lineup, he wasn’t yet ready to reveal what his child will be named.
“We’re zeroing in on a name,” he said.
Madsen, who grew up in the East Bay before becoming a star for rival Stanford, took over Cal program before last season that had sunk to its lowest depths ever.
The Bears were 3-29 in 2022-23 before improving to 13-19 in Madsen’s debut campaign, including 9-11 in the Pac-12.