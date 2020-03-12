Pac-12 Basketball: Crowd Size Limited for Remainder of Pac-12 Tourney

The Pac-12 has decided to limit the crowd size at at the conference tournament in response to health concern initiated by the coronavirus. Those measures will begin Thursday.

The conference will allow only essential staff, media and family to the final three games of the Pac-12 tournament.

There were no limitations to crowd size on Wednesday, but attendance at the evening session was quite small.

Four games are scheduled for Thursday, two on Friday and the hampionship game Saturday.

The entire Pac-12 statement on the new policies follows:

"The Pac-12 Conference will conduct the remainder of our Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, beginning with the Thursday, March 12, 2020 sessions, with only essential staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and limited family and friends in attendance. This decision has been made based upon new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel. Similar limited fan policies will apply to all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events until further notice.

While we understand the disruption this will cause to our many fans, we have made this decision in an effort to do our part in helping to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

We will continue to analyze and implement updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health authorities, and take any additional steps necessary to protect the health of participants and attendees."