CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Pac-12 Basketball: Crowd Size Limited for Remainder of Pac-12 Tourney

Jake Curtis

The Pac-12 has decided to limit the crowd size at at the conference tournament in response to health concern initiated by the coronavirus. Those measures will begin Thursday.

The conference will allow only essential staff, media and family to the final three games of the Pac-12 tournament.

There were no limitations to crowd size on Wednesday, but attendance at the evening session was quite small.

Four games are scheduled for Thursday, two on Friday and the hampionship game Saturday.

The entire Pac-12 statement on the new policies follows:

"The Pac-12 Conference will conduct the remainder of our Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, beginning with the Thursday, March 12, 2020 sessions, with only essential staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and limited family and friends in attendance. This decision has been made based upon new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel. Similar limited fan policies will apply to all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events until further notice.

While we understand the disruption this will cause to our many fans, we have made this decision in an effort to do our part in helping to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

We will continue to analyze and implement updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health authorities, and take any additional steps necessary to protect the health of participants and attendees."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Cal-Stanford Game Thread in Pac-12 Tourney

Cal split with the Cardinal during the regular season, and Stanford needs this one

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Coronavirus Affects Bears' Players' Classes

Cal spring practices have not been altered -- yet

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Jamieson Sheahan -- From Aussie Rules Football to Cal Punter

There is a pipeline of punters from Down Under to American football

Jake Curtis

Cal Spring Football: First Day in Full Pads -- Some Good, Some Bad

Coronavirus has not yet forced Justin Wilcox to alter practice

Jake Curtis

Former Cal basketball player Eddie Javius has died at 54

Eddie Javius was best remembered for his part in the celebration of Cals 1986 streak-ending win over UCLA

Jeff Faraudo

by

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Bubble Problems; Washington's Rise; Oregon's Final Four Chances

Wide-open conference tournament starts on Wednesday in Las Vegas

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: 3 Reasons Why Fans Should Stay With Hoops For at Least Another Day

Bears aren't challengers for the Pac-12 title, but the experience can have benefits

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Pac-12 Tournament Will Be Played, But Precautions Will Be Taken

Conference releases a statement on the measures it will take during the tournament

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Bears Face Stanford in Opener of the Pac-12 Tournament

No. 2 seed UCLA looms in the second round of Bears get past rival on Wednesday

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Matt Bradley Named to All-Pac-12 Second Team

Oregon guard Payton Prithard earns Pac-12 player of the year

Jake Curtis