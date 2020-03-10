Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Bubble Problems; Washington's Rise; Oregon's Final Four Chances

The four big issues of this past weekend:

1. THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN: As of Tuesday morning, two of the chief experts in the science of Bracketology – CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi -- have seven Pac-12 teams in the NCAA tournament field: Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, USC, Arizona State, Stanford and UCLA. That’s more bids than the Big 12 and more than the ACC. The problem for the Pac-12 is that two of its teams currently projected to be in the tournament are on the bubble – UCLA and Stanford – and they may be pitted against each other this week. Despite its second-place finish in the Pac-12, the Bruins may need to beat Stanford or Cal in their opening game of the Pac-12 tournament to land an NCAA spot. And it's questionable whether that will be enough. Stanford may need to beat both Cal and UCLA to make the field, so one of them may lose out. Bruins fans should not look at the Bracketology projections of USA Today’s Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson, because they have UCLA as one of their “first four out.” Does UCLA have to win the Pac-12 tournament to assure itself a spot in the NCAA field? And if Washington wins the Pac-12 tournament, could the conference get eight NCAA tournament teams? (Stanford coach Jerod Haase discusses the Cardinal’s loss to Cal in Berkeley in the video above. Stanford desperately needs to beat Cal on Wednesday.)

2. WASHINGTON CANNOT TELL A LIE: Washington finished in last place but is suddenly playing as well as anyone in the conference. Actually this is how we expected the Huskies to play all along. Freshmen Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels were both ranked among the top seven recruits in the country by ESPN, and both are expected to be first-round NBA Draft picks this year. The Huskies were ranked as high as 20th this season and beat Baylor early on. Lately McDaniels has been playing like a first-rounder is expected to play, and Washington has learned to play without point guard Quade Green, who became academically ineligible in early January.

3. JUST HOW GOOD IS OREGON?: Obviously the Pac-12 team with the best chance to go deep into the NCAA tournament is Oregon, which has won four straight and is ranked 13th. (No other Pac-12 team is even close to being ranked.) Payton Pritchard is playing his best basketball right now and is capable of carrying a team in the postseason. But can a team that went 4-5 in conference road games and owns losses to Washington State and Oregon State be considered a Final Four possibility? It probably depends on the status of Chris Duarte, the Ducks’ second-leading scorer, second-leading rebounder and standout defender. He is still out with a broken finger and will miss the Pac-12 tournament, but there is a chance he could return for the NCAA tournament, according to the Oregonian.

4. THE 10-MAN COP-OUT: I know there are a variety of reasons to have a 10-man first-team all-conference team like the Pac-12 has. But let’s face it, that’s a cop-out. When is the last time you saw 10 teammates on the court at the same time? We’ll pick out five-man all-conference team: Payton Pritchard, McKinley Wright IV, Remy Martin, Tres Tinkle and . . . uh, OK, the last one is tough, with Zeke Nnaji, Onyeka Okongwu, Oscar da Silva and Isaiah Stewart all having similar numbers. The last player on our all-conference team is (drum roll) . . . Isaiah Stewart, because he had defenses hanging all over him, and he still produced most of the time.

(Click here for the Pac-12 tournament matchups.)

And we forge ahead with our weekly categories:

Top Five Teams (at the Moment)

---1. Oregon (24-7, 13-5) – The Ducks are the only Pac-12 team in the top-25, and they have won four in row to claim the outright regular-season title.

---2. UCLA (19-12, 12-6) – The Bruins came within a Jonah Mathews three-pointer of sharing the Pac-12 title.

---3. USC (22-9, 11-7) – The Trojans are playing well now and are allowing opponents to shoot just 38.4 percent from the floor for the season.

---4. Washington (15-16, 5-13) – Yes, I am aware the Huskies finished in last place, but this is about how the teams are playing right now.

---5. Arizona State (20-11, 11-7) – The Sun Devils cling to the last spot after beating Washington State at home.

Pac-12 player-of-the-year-standings

---1. Payton Pritchard, Oregon (20.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds) – As the Yankees of the 1960s used to say, everybody else was playing for second place.

---2. Remy Martin, Arizona State (19.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds) – Despite a poor shooting week, Martin does too much to drop him down a notch.

---3. McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists) – He did everything he could to end the Buffaloes’ slide, but it was not enough.

---4. Onyeka Okongwu, USC (16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks) – Unlike the all-Pac-12 team, the player of the year typically comes from a contending team, and the Trojans finished tied for third.

---5. Chris Smith, UCLA (13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds) – Best player on a team that fell one Jonah Mathews shot shy of sharing a regular-season title.

Pac-12 freshman-of-the-year standings

---1. Isaiah Stewart, Washington (16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks) – You could put the top three guys on this list in any order and be perfectly within your rights. We don’t consider a team’s finish in this category.

---2. Zeke Nnaji, Arizona (16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds) – The official freshman of the year is an efficient player with a top-notch motor.

---3. Onyeka Okongwu, USC (16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks) – I can’t forget the fact that the Trojans won twice without him four weeks ago, then lost the next two games after Okongwu returned.

---4. Tyrell Terry, Stanford (14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists) – He finished the season with a dud – six points, four turnovers against Oregon.

---5. Nico Mannion, Arizona (14.0 points, 5.4 assists) – Most people probably would put Mannion ahead of Terry, but I can’t get past Mannion’s 39-percent shooting and 32.5-percent three-point shooting.

​Pac-12 Player of the Week

--- Winner: Payton Pritchard, Oregon – Although he was already assured of being named Pac-12 player of the year before last weekend, he finished up with a flurry, posting his best week of the season. He had 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting (including 3-for-3 on three-pointers) and made all five free throws while also contributing nine assists in the win over Cal. He then scored 29 points while adding six rebounds and five assists in the victory over Stanford. For the week he was 14-for-24 from the field and 7-of-12 on three-point shots.

---Runnerup: Tres Tinkle, Oregon State – Tinkle became Oregon State’s alltime career scoring leader, passing Gary Payton. He scored 23 points in the win over Stanford and 24 in the victory over Cal.

Team on the Rise

---Washington (15-16, 5-13) – The Huskies have won three of four since their nine-game losing streak, and they finished the regular season by sweeping Arizona State and Arizona on the road, the only Pac-12 team to do that. Due to coronavirus concerns in Seattle, the team traveled directly from Tucson to Las Vegas Saturday night, so the Huskies will be ready.

Team on the Skids

--Colorado (21-11, 10-8) – Ranked 16 in the country in early February, the Buffaloes have lost four in row and finished tied for fifth. They don’t look like the same team.

Team on a Mystery Tour

---Arizona (20-11, 10-8) – Can someone explain to me how Arizona could finish tied for fifth in the Pac-12 and still be 14th in the country in the NET rankings, while second-place UCLA is at No. 76.

Team Stats of the Week

--- Oregon shot 59.6 percent from the field (including 68 percent in the first half) against Cal, and every starter made better than half his shots. Two days later against Stanford, the Ducks shot 56.9 percent from the field, and the only starter who did not make at least half his shots was Will Richardson, who was 5-for-11 and would have shot better than 50 percent if he hadn’t missed his final field-goal attempt, which was a layup.

---Arizona had 22 assists (on 32 made field goals) against 13 turnovers in the win over Washington State.

Ugly Team Stats of the Week

---Cal and Washington State both shot under 38 percent from the field in both of their games last week.

---Washington State got just two points from its bench in the loss to Arizona. The reserves were 0-for-3 from the field with two turnovers. Not a good week for the Cougars.

​Player Stats of the Week

---Payton Pritchard’s game against Cal included 8-for-10 shooting, 3-for-3 on three-pointers, and 5-for-5 on free throws.

---Oregon’s Anthony Mathis was 9-for-12 on three-point shots in the Ducks’ two wins combined.

---Utah’s Both Gash had missed 21 consecutive three-point attempts immediately before making four of his last nine from distance. He was 2-for-6 from beyond the arc while scoring 28 points in the win over Colorado.

Ugly Player Stat of the Week

--- Washington State’s CJ Elleby and Isaac Bonton combined to dominate this category.

Elleby shot 6-for-33 for the week, including 1-for-15 on three-pointers. Against Arizona State, he was 2-for-19 from the field and 0-for-10 from distance.

That sounds rather embarrassing, but he was outdone (or underdone) by Bonton, who was 10-for-42 from the field and 2-for-13 on threes in a pair of games. But the clincher was that Bonton committed 19 turnovers in the two losses. Yes, 19 – eight against Arizona and 11 against Arizona State. On the bright side, he was WSU’s leading scorer in both games.

Quotes of the Week

---“I’m putting the ball in your hands, and we’re going to live or die.” – USC coach Andy Enfield, to the Los Angeles Times, regarding telling Jonah Mathews he wanted the ball in his hands for the final possession.

---“We gonna live today.” – Mathews, to the L.A. Times, after hitting the game-winning shot.

---“I said, ‘I don’t know who we’re playing yet, but I feel bad for them because they’re gonna get pummeled,’ I don’t know what else to say, but we’re taking this all out on them.” – UCLA’s Chris Smith, to the Los Angeles Times, about the Bruins’ first Pac-12 tournament opponent, either Cal or Stanford.

---“These days, if you get hit in the eyebrow, you could be out for two to four weeks. You know, the kid broke his nose. Just got his nose smashed. He played, and in the second half, he’s the reason we stayed in the game. He’s the reason we had a chance.” – Arizona coach Sean Miller, to the Arizona Daily Star, on Dylan Smith, who had a big game despite a broken nose in the loss to Washington.

---“We probably won’t know until end of this week, early next week how it’s coming along. I know he’s got another checkup this week before we go [to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament]. We’ll see what the doctors say — they were encouraging though. There’s a possibility; we’ll just have to see how it feels.” – Oregon coach Dana Altman, this week to the Oregonian, on whether injured Chris Duarte will play in the NCAA tournament.

---“Basically playing free, we know we don’t got anything to lose, really. Forget all our losses, we’re not thinking about that. Just playing basketball and just trying to continue to win.” – Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart, to the Seattle Times, on the team’s recent success.

Top Upcoming Game This Week

---Wednesday, March 11, 2:30 p.m. – Washington (15-16, 5-13) vs. Arizona (20-11, 10-8) in Las Vegas – How far can the Huskies go? They beat Arizona in Tucson last week. Can they do it again in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament?

Cal High Point of the Week

Nobody got hurt as the Bears lost to Oregon and Oregon State by a combined 52 points.