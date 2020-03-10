CalSportsReport
Cal Basketball: Pac-12 Tournament Will Be Played, But Precautions Will Be Taken

Pac-12 commissioner Larry ScottPhoto by Kirby Lee -- USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

The Pac-12 released a statement about its men's basketball tournament and the precautions it will take in light of the coronavirus.

Here is that complete statement:

The priority of the Conference and our member universities is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend Pac-12 events. At this time, our Pac-12 Men's Basketball tournament, and other Pac-12 Championship events, are scheduled to take place as planned. At the same time, in light of the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Pac-12 Conference has made a number of adjustments to its Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place this week in Las Vegas, including the following:

--Arena Safety for Fans & Student-Athletes – Our MGM Resorts and T-Mobile Arena partners are taking steps to make the venue and in-arena experience as safe as possible for its employees, fans and student-athletes. That includes the implementation of enhanced cleaning protocols featuring: increased access to hand sanitizers throughout the arena, more frequent cleaning and disinfectant procedures throughout the venue, and heightened awareness of the protocols and procedures for addressing contagious diseases.

--Locker Room Access - The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to limit access to team locker rooms to only student-athletes and essential staff at the upcoming Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 Championships until further notice. Media will not be permitted to enter team locker rooms, but will continue to have access to interview student-athletes and coaches at designated areas outside of the locker room. This decision is made given the close quarters and personal nature of the locker room environment, and after consultation with our schools, and consideration of the current recommendations of health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

--Band & Spirit Squads – We are allowing our individual universities to make the determination as to whether to travel band and spirit squads in light of the coronavirus situation and the different current travel policies of our schools.

--Pac-12 Hall of Honor Event - We will reschedule this year’s Pac-12 Hall of Honor induction ceremony activities, including both the induction event that had been scheduled to take place on Friday, March 13 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm, as well as the special halftime ceremony that had been scheduled on the same day for the first semifinal game. We plan to hold the Hall of Honor induction ceremony during the 2021 edition of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.

--Education – We will be ensuring that our student-athletes, coaches, and conference and university personnel have access to up to date educational materials on the coronavirus. See attached flier with further information on the coronavirus (COVID-19).

We are coordinating with our member universities, the NCAA, our tournament and championship event partners, state and local health authorities, and the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Board, as we closely monitor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). We will continue to analyze and implement updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health authorities, and take the steps necessary to protect the health of participants and attendees.

Basketball

