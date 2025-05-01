Report: LSU Transfer Mjracle Sheppard Commits to Cal Women's Basketball
LSU transfer guard Mjracle Sheppard, who was a highly rated player coming out high school, has committed to Cal’s women’s basketball program, according to On3’s Talia Goodman.
Cal will be the third college for Sheppard, who has two years of college eligibility remaining.
Sheppard is from Kent, Washington, and ESPN’s HoopGurls ranked her as the 86th-best prospect in in the class of 2023 coming out of Montverde Academy.
The 5-foot-10 Sheppard played her freshman season at Mississippi State and averaged 5.1 points and 2.1 assists that season before transferring to LSU after the 2023-24 season.
As a sophomore this past season at LSU, Sheppard played in 30 games and made two starts and averaged averaged 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. She made 50% of her three-point shots but attempted only six, going 3-for-6.
LSU finished with a 31-6 record, including 12-4 in the Southeastern Conference, this past season. The Tigers were ranked No. 8 in the final AP poll, and they reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament before losing to UCLA.
LSU averaged 10,600 in home attendance.
Sheppard is the second transfer Cal has plucked from a SEC powerhouse. Cal signed South Carolina transfer Sakima Walker earlier this week.
