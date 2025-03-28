Reports: Cal guard Christian Tucker Enters Transfer Portal
Cal guard Christian Tucker, who started five games for the Golden Bears this past season, entered the transfer portal this week, according to Rivals.com, Verbal Commits and PortalUpdates.
Assuming the report is accurate, Tucker becomes the fourth Cal player to enter the transfer portal, joining freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson, BJ Omot and Joshua Ola-Joseph.
Tucker transferred to Cal a year ago from Texas-San Antonio, and in his one and only season at Cal, Tucker played in all 33 games and averaged 12.0 minutes, 1.7 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist while hitting 36.0% of his three-point shots.
Tucker spent most of his time coming off the bench as a point guard. He had a season-high eight points in an early-season game against Cal Poly, and he had seven points and four rebounds in the loss to SMU.
Tucker was in the starting lineup for the Golden Bears' final game of the season against Stanford in the ACC tournmament. Cal guards Wilkinson and Jovan Blacksher Jr. were both sidelined with injuries. Tucker played 37 minutes in that game and finished with two points, two rebounds and four assists.
In 2023-24, Tucker started 32 games for UTSA and averaged 11.3 points and 5.4 assists
