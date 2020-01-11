Charmin Smith’s homecoming in her first game as Cal’s head coach facing her alma mater was one she and the Golden Bears would like to forget.

Fifth-ranked Stanford led 20-5 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 39-15 by halftime. At the end of three quarters, the margin was 58-18.

By the time it was over, the Bears had absorbed a 73-40 defeat at Maples Pavilion.

Until a 22-point outburst in the fourth quarter, Cal was in danger of its lowest point total ever against Stanford in a 93-game series that began in 1974-75. The Bears scored just 35 points against Stanford in losses in 2003 and 2008.

Cal (8-6, 0-3) plays host to the Cardinal (14-1, 3-0) on Sunday at Haas Pavilion, and it gets no easier next week. The Bears get two more Top-5 national foes when they go on the road against No. 3 Oregon State and No. 2 Oregon.

It was a rough return to Maples for Smith, who had been here often as a Cal assistant but was matching wits with former mentor Tara VanDerveer for the first time since she became the Bears’ head coach.

VanDerveer now has 1,081 career victories and Smith is stuck on 8. VanDerveer also pocketed her 500th conference victory, becoming the first women’s coach to reach that plateau in the same conference.

Smith played for Stanford from 1993 through ’97, helping the Cardinal to three Final Four appearances.

The game was a mismatch from the start. Cal shot just 2-for-16 in first quarter and improved only to 23 percent from the field by halftime. The Bears had more turnovers (9) than field goals (6) in the opening 20 minutes.

Cal made just 1 of 14 shots in the third period and entered the final 10 minutes shooting 18 percent.

Freshman Haley Jones led Stanford with 17 points and Ashten Prechtel scored 13. Jazlen Green scored nine points to lead the Bears.