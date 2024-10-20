Top-25 Prospect Aliyahna Morris Commits to Cal Women's Hoops
Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, the No. 24-ranked prospect in the class of 2025, according to ESPN, has committed to playing for the Cal women's basketball team in 2025, according to her televised announcement on Sunday.
The 5-foot-5 Morris attends Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamongo, California, and should help the Bears immediately in the backcourt. She is the second player ranked among ESPN's top 100 prospects who has committed to Cal in the class of 2025. Taylor Brarnes, the 70th-ranked prospect in the country, committed to Cal earlier this summer.
Morris scored 32 points to lead her IE Eagles squad to 73-64 win over LV Orange in a Border League game on Sunday. And after the game she announed her commitment on national television.
“For the next four years, I’ll be attending the University of California Berkeley,” Morris said after the game. “Go Bears!"
Morris has been the starting point guard at Etiwanda since her freshman year. Her skills include ball handling, an ability to penetrate and an accurate shot from the perimeter.
She chose Cal over offers from Duke, USC , Michigan and Illinois, among others. Harvard and Yale were also strong contenders to land Morris.
Check out her highlights below:
