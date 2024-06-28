Washington State Transfer Spencer Mahoney Commits to Cal
Spencer Mahoney, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward who redshirted his freshman season at Washington State before entering the transfer portal after the season, announced on social media on Friday morning that he has committed to Cal.
Mahoney had offers from Washington State and Coastal Carolina among others when he came out of Red Rock Academy in Nevada. The Spokane Spokesman Review reported last year he also had offers from Texas A&M, St. John's and Syracuse. He was rated a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
Mahoney has solid perimeter shooting skills and could be used at either small forward or power forward by the Bears.
"Spencer is a great kid," former WSU coach Kyle Smith said when Mahoney signed with the Cougars. "Spencer is a 'frontcourt driller.' He can space the floor to knock down shots, and has size."
A well-traveled player, the New York City native played his first two seasons of high school ball at Iona Prep in New Rochelle, NY. He played his junior season at Xavieran High School in Brooklyn, then tranferred to St. Benedict's in New Jersey for the start of his senior campaign.
Mahoney was rated the No. 2 recruit in the state of New York by 247Sports in the Class of 2023 but moved once more, playing the second semester of his senior season at Red Rock Academy, where he averaged 18 points and six rebounds.
He becomes the eighth transfer to commit to Cal for the coming season under Mark Madsen
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport