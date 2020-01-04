Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall Just Short in Pac-12 Opener Friday

Washington and Huskies star Amber Melgoza were too much for the Cal women in the Bears’ Pac-12 opener on Friday as Washington scored the game’s final six points to pull out a 67-64 victory over the Bears at Haas Pavilion.

Melgoza sored 31 points and scored the critical points for the Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12), who improved to 6-0 away from home.

Cal slipped to 8-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference and is now 7-2 at home.

The Bears shot just 32.3 percent from the field for the game, and they trailed by 12 points at halftime. But a 3-point shot by freshman Jazlen Green with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter gave Cal a one-point lead, and two free throws by freshman Evelien Lutje Schipholt with 1:14 remaining boosted the Bears’ lead to 64-61.

Those would be Cal’s final points. A 3-pointer by Melgoza tied the score at the 1:01 mark, and after Cal’s Jaelyn Brown missed a shot in the paint, Meldoza scored on a driving layup with 15 seconds to go to put the Huskies ahead by two.

A missed 3-point attempt by Green with nine seconds remaining was followed by a free throw by the Huskies’ Mai-Loni Henson with six seconds left to extend the margin to three points.

Green missed a final 3-point attempt with three seconds left to end Cal’s hopes.

Brown and CJ West each scored 12 points to lead Cal, while Meldoza was the only Washington player to reach double figures in scoring.

Cal outrebounded Washington 45-35, but the Bears were hurt by 17 turnovers.