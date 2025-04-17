Cal Sports Report

Aaron Rodgers Says Retirement Still a Possibility

Former Cal QB Rodgers appeared on Pat McAfee Show and also discussed his surprising discussion with Jets officials

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, and revealed three things of significance:

1. Retirement is still a possibility for Rodgers, although he continues to talk to teams with the possibility of signing with one.

2.  The Steelers have not placed a deadline on Rodgers to decide, although he said personal issues are a priority for him at the moment and he will make decisions on his own timeline.

3. He was surprised by his conversation with Jets officials when they told him he would be released.  He was not surprised by the decision but by the way it was communicated after he had flown in to meet with the coach and general manager.

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

