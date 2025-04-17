Aaron Rodgers Says Retirement Still a Possibility
Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, and revealed three things of significance:
1. Retirement is still a possibility for Rodgers, although he continues to talk to teams with the possibility of signing with one.
2. The Steelers have not placed a deadline on Rodgers to decide, although he said personal issues are a priority for him at the moment and he will make decisions on his own timeline.
3. He was surprised by his conversation with Jets officials when they told him he would be released. He was not surprised by the decision but by the way it was communicated after he had flown in to meet with the coach and general manager.
