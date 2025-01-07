Arkansas State Transfer Punter Brook Honore Commits to Cal
Arkansas State transfer punter Brook Honore announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to Cal. He has two year of eligibility rremaining.
Cal is looking for a punter because Lachlan Wilson, the Bears punter the past two seasons, has run out of college eligibility after being named the ACC's second-team all-conference punter this past season.
Honore spent his first two college seasons at Texas Tech, but did not do any punting for the Red Raiders during his time there.
He transferred to Arkansas State for the 2024 season, but did not punt for the Red Wolves that season.
Honore is from Manvel, Texas, and was selected to the Class 5A All-State second team by the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA). He averaged 41.7 per punt as a high school senior.
