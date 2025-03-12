Cal Sports Report

Ashtyn Davis Agrees to Free-Agent Deal With Dolphins

Former Cal safety Davis had spent his first five NFL seasons with the Jets

Jake Curtis

New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis
New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis agreed to an interesting free-agent deal to join the Miami Dolphins after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Jets.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Davis agreed to a one-year $2.5 million deal that could take it to $3 million with incentives.

It is speculated that the incentives may be based on availability since Injuries have affected Davis’ playing time during his NFL career.

Davis joins a Miami team that finished 2024 with a 8-9 record but had one of the best defenses in the NFL statistically.

Davis started 16 games for the Jets in his first two seasons in the NFL (2020 and 2021), but has started just six games since. He played in 15 games for the Jets this past season, but made just one start.

Davis was still productive. He had three interceptions and 37 tackles in 2023 and added two picks and 35 tackles this past season.

The 28-year-old Davis should help on special teams as well.

The Jets re-signed Davis to a one-year, $2.75 million deal last year.

Davis entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jets in 2020.

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football