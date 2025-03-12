Ashtyn Davis Agrees to Free-Agent Deal With Dolphins
Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis agreed to an interesting free-agent deal to join the Miami Dolphins after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Jets.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Davis agreed to a one-year $2.5 million deal that could take it to $3 million with incentives.
It is speculated that the incentives may be based on availability since Injuries have affected Davis’ playing time during his NFL career.
Davis joins a Miami team that finished 2024 with a 8-9 record but had one of the best defenses in the NFL statistically.
Davis started 16 games for the Jets in his first two seasons in the NFL (2020 and 2021), but has started just six games since. He played in 15 games for the Jets this past season, but made just one start.
Davis was still productive. He had three interceptions and 37 tackles in 2023 and added two picks and 35 tackles this past season.
The 28-year-old Davis should help on special teams as well.
The Jets re-signed Davis to a one-year, $2.75 million deal last year.
Davis entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jets in 2020.