Bay Area TE Mason Mini Flips From Michigan State to Cal
Tight end Mason Mini, a Bay Area native, will join the Cal football team after flipping from a two-day-old commitment to Michigan State, according to Steve Wiltfong of On3. Mini then announced on twitter on Wednesday that he has committed to Cal.
Mini, a 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, played two seasons at Idaho before entering the transfer portal last month. He picked Michigan State after also visiting New Mexico, Boston College and Wake Forest, then switched to Cal on Wednesday.
He comes to Berkeley with three years of eligibility.
A graduate of Terra Nova High in Pacifica, where he played quarterback and safety, Mini spent two seasons at Idaho. He caught five passes for 61 yards this fall.
He entered the transfer portal after Vandals coach Jason Eck left to become head coach at New Mexico.
Cal is expected to have three returning tight ends on its 2025 roster, led by rising junior Jack Endries, who led the Bears with 56 receptions for 623 yards and two touchdowns this fall.
Also expected back are Ben Marshall and Jeffrey Johnson. Junior J.T. Byrne, used extensively as a blocking tight end this season, entered the transfer portal. Fifth-year Corey Dyches, a transfer from Maryland, won’t be back.