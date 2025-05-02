BYU Transfer Linebacker Harrison Taggart Commits to Cal
BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart, who was a starter for the Cougars in 2024, has committed to Cal, according to Rivals and On3 sports.
Colorado and North Carolina State were the other finalists for Taggart's services
Taggart started 12 out of 13 games for BYU this past season and he recorded 69 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interceptions, and three pass breakups.
He also played in all 12 games for BYU in 2023 and picked up 28 tackles and a half tackle for loss. He played 654 defensive snaps for BYU over the last two years.
Taggart started his college career at Oregon and played in three games for the Ducks in 2022 before opting to transfer.
Cal needs an inside linebacker to play alongside Cade Uluave. Teddye Buchanan, who was the starter along with Uluave last season, was drafted in the fourth round of the recent NFL draft.