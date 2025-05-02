Cal Sports Report

BYU Transfer Linebacker Harrison Taggart Commits to Cal

Taggart began his career at Oregon and spent two years at BYU before opting to commit to Cal

Jake Curtis

Harrison Taggart
Harrison Taggart / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
BYU linebacker Harrison Taggart, who was a starter for the Cougars in 2024, has committed to Cal, according to Rivals and On3 sports.

Colorado and North Carolina State were the other finalists for Taggart's services

Taggart started 12 out of 13 games for BYU this past season and he recorded 69 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interceptions, and three pass breakups.

He also played in all 12 games for BYU in 2023 and picked up 28 tackles and a half tackle for loss. He played 654 defensive snaps for BYU over the last two years.

Taggart started his college career at Oregon and played in three games for the Ducks in 2022 before opting to transfer.

Cal needs an inside linebacker to play alongside Cade Uluave. Teddye Buchanan, who was the starter along with Uluave last season, was drafted in the fourth round of the recent NFL draft.

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

