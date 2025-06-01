Cal Sports Report

Cal Adds 3-Star Offensive Tackle to its 2026 Recruiting Class

Elisha Faamatuauinu makes is commitment after an official campus visit this weekend

Jeff Faraudo

Elisha Faamatuainu
Elisha Faamatuainu / Twitter
In this story:

Cal landed a commitment from its second offensive lineman in the Class of 2026 when Elisha Faamatuauinu announced his intentions on social media after making an official campus visit this weekend.

A 6-foot-5, 330-pounder tackle who just completed his junior year at  Murrieta High School in Riverside County, becomes the seventh prospect to commit to Cal’s 2026 class.

“They showed care not only for me but also my family,” Faamatuauinu told Rivals.

Elisha Faamatuainu
Elisha Faamatuainu / Twitter

Cal first offered Faamatuauinu a year ago, and others in pursuit of him included Utah, Auburn, BYU, Purdue, Colorado State, UNLV, Michigan State, Arizona, Arizona State, San Diego State, SMU, USC, Oregon.

Rivals ranks him as a 3-star prospect, listing him as the No. 67 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 55 recruit in California.

He joins a Cal recruiting class that also includes Artem Korchagin, an interior offensive lineman from Thomasville, Georgia, who grew up in Russia.

Among widespread changes to coach Justin Wilcox’s staff, Cal’s O-line is now led by Famika Anae, most recently from New Mexico. 

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

June 1 is the 68th anniversary of an historic feat by a Cal athlete

Eight Cal track and field athletes qualify for NCAA nationals

Olympic champ Camrn Rogers wins at Kenya

No. 1 on our list of Cal athletes in TV adds was a no-brainer: Marshawn LynchStarting times set for six of Cal's 2025 football games -- five are at night

Former Cal DB Camryn Bynum training with Manny Pacquiao

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Football