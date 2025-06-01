Cal Adds 3-Star Offensive Tackle to its 2026 Recruiting Class
Cal landed a commitment from its second offensive lineman in the Class of 2026 when Elisha Faamatuauinu announced his intentions on social media after making an official campus visit this weekend.
A 6-foot-5, 330-pounder tackle who just completed his junior year at Murrieta High School in Riverside County, becomes the seventh prospect to commit to Cal’s 2026 class.
“They showed care not only for me but also my family,” Faamatuauinu told Rivals.
Cal first offered Faamatuauinu a year ago, and others in pursuit of him included Utah, Auburn, BYU, Purdue, Colorado State, UNLV, Michigan State, Arizona, Arizona State, San Diego State, SMU, USC, Oregon.
Rivals ranks him as a 3-star prospect, listing him as the No. 67 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 55 recruit in California.
He joins a Cal recruiting class that also includes Artem Korchagin, an interior offensive lineman from Thomasville, Georgia, who grew up in Russia.
Among widespread changes to coach Justin Wilcox’s staff, Cal’s O-line is now led by Famika Anae, most recently from New Mexico.
