Cal Adds JC OLB Odera Okaka

Late commitment on the first day of signing day from College of San Mateo edge

Jake Curtis

Odera Okaka
Odera Okaka / Cal Athletics
Early on the first day of signing day for college football, Cal added a junior college edge rusher Odera Okaka, who attends College of San Mateo.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Okaka claimed offers from Penn State, Oregon State, Mississippi State, Boise State, Kansas and West Virginia, among others.

Okaka is a Bay Area product from Pittburg, California, who is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which ranks him as the national's No. 2 junior college edge rusher. Rivals also rates him as a three-star recruit and ranks him as the nation's No. 11 junior college prospect overall in the class of 2025. ESPN ranks Okaka as the No. 7 junior college edge prospect in the class.

Here are highlights:

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

