Cal Adds JC OLB Odera Okaka
Early on the first day of signing day for college football, Cal added a junior college edge rusher Odera Okaka, who attends College of San Mateo.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Okaka claimed offers from Penn State, Oregon State, Mississippi State, Boise State, Kansas and West Virginia, among others.
Okaka is a Bay Area product from Pittburg, California, who is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which ranks him as the national's No. 2 junior college edge rusher. Rivals also rates him as a three-star recruit and ranks him as the nation's No. 11 junior college prospect overall in the class of 2025. ESPN ranks Okaka as the No. 7 junior college edge prospect in the class.
Here are highlights:
