Cal an Early 11.5-point Underdog to Auburn
A lot of betting sites have yet to post a point spread for Cal's game at Auburn on Saturday, but Fan Duel posted Cal as an 11.5-point underdog for that game.
Weather is likely to be less of an issue than expected. Although temperatures were in the mid-90s this weekend, cooler weather is expected this week, with a high of 83 degrees forecast for next Saturday's game, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. Central time and 12:30 p.m. Pacific time.
The point spread is based on minimal information, since both Cal and Auburn played FCS opponents they were expected to handle in their openers on Saturday.
However, Auburn made a bigger impression, scoring 52 points in the first half of its 73-3 victory over Alabama A&M. The talent difference was so great that the teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half.
Cal defeated UC Davis 31-13 in its opener, although the Golden Bears failed to cover the spread, which was 20.5 points. Cal had fewer yards of total offense and fewer first downs than the Aggies in that game, but the Bears controlled play in the second half.
Last year, Auburn beat Cal 14-10 in Berkeley, even though Cal had seven more first downs and 43 more yards of total offense than the Tigers. Sam Jackson V came off the bench to quarterback Cal to the Auburn 18-yard line late in the game, but an interception on fourth down ruined the bid.
Jackson is now a wide receiver at Auburn and caught a touchdown pass on Saturday.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport