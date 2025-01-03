Cal Defensive Back Matthew Littlejohn Enters Transfer Portal
Cal defensive back Matthew Littlejohn announced on social media on Friday that he has entered the transfer portal. He spent two years at junior college and two years as a starter at Cal, but apparently he is taking advantage of a recent NCAA ruling that gave an additional year of eligibility to former junior college transfers.
Littlejohn is from San Antonio, Texas, and he spent two seasons at Citrus (Junior) College before transferring to Cal prior to the 2023 season.
He played in 11 games in 2023 for Cal and was a starter in nine of them. Litlejohn was the Bears' starting nickel back in the 2024 opener against UC Davis, but he missed the next six games because of injury. He returned to play the final six games, and was a starter in four of them, including the final three games of the season.
He had 15 tackles, including one tackle for a loss, and three pass breakups in 2024, and had 42 tackles, including one for a loss, and one interception in the 2023 season.
He chose Cal coming out of junior college after also getting offers from Kansas, SMU, Arizona State, Illinois, Washington State, Oregon State and Utah, among others.
