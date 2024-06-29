Cal Football: Safety Tre' Harrison Commits to Bears' Class of '25
Cal football received the 13th commitment to its 2025 recruiting class when Tre’ Harrison, a three-star prospect from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, announced his college choice on social media Friday.
Harrison, at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, is listed on recruiting sites as an athlete, but the coaches on the Cal staff who recruited him were Terrence Brown and Tre Watson, who work with the Bears’ defensive backs.
He is expected to play safety when he arrives at Berkeley in the fall of 2025.
“The different pathways after football strike my eye the most,” Harrison wrote on social media on why he chose Cal. “They are in the heart of the Bay and have very close ties to Silicon Valley, which is on the rise of bringing a lot more income in today’s society.
“The culture is hard to come by as well. Everyone is connected and in the loop.”
Harrison visited the Cal campus two weeks ago, and also took official visits to San Diego State, Harvard and Columbia. He also had scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Washington State and Boston College, among other schools.
Rivals rates Harrison as the No. 95 prospect in California while 247Sports lists him at No. 52 in the state. Among safeties nationwide, 247Sports slots him as No. 42.
Besides football, Harrison plays basketball and runs track and field, where is specializes in the sprints and hurdles.