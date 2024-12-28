Cal Sports Report

Cal Football Transfer Recap: Who’s Coming In and Who’s Leaving

Cal transfer Mikey Mathews commits to UCLA. The winter transfer portal window ends December 28. QB Fernando Mendoza is the most significant Cal departure so far, but Cal added four offensive linemen

Jake Curtis

Mikey Matthews commits to UCLA
Mikey Matthews commits to UCLA / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
This is a good time to recap which Cal football players have entered the transfer portal so far, and which players are transferring to Cal.

The winter window for football players to enter the transfer portal ends today (Saturday, December 28). Players cannot enter the transfer portal after Saturday until the transfer window opens again in April, although it’s possible that a player could have entered the transfer portal before December 28 and his transfer notice has not become public yet.

The one exception is for players whose head coach has left their program. Those players can enter the transfer portal within 30 days of the coach’s departure.

Players who are already in the transfer portal can visit prospective colleges and commit to another program at any time.

Cal transfer Mikey Matthews announced on Saturday that he has committed to UCLA.

There is another transfer portal window for football players from April 16 to April 25, allowing players to enter the portal within those dates following spring ball.

Cal is still looking to bring in at least one quarterback transfer, but here’s a rundown of Cal’s transfer moves in and out so far:

Cal players who entered the transfer portal, their class in 2024, and where they’re headed

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, third-year sophomore. New School: Indiana

Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter, redshirt freshman. New School: Nebraska.

Wide receiver Mikey Matthews, sophomore. New School: UCLA

Safety Brooklyn Cheek, freshman. New School: Wyoming

Tight end J.T. Byrne, redshirt junior. New School: Georgia Tech

Wide receiver Josiah Martin, freshman. New School: Undecided

Offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff, redshirt junior. New School: Houston

Long-snapper David Bird, sophomore. New School: Alabama

Punter Bobby Engstler, freshman. New School: Undecided

Tight end/linebacker Nate Rutchena, redshirt junior. New School: Undecided

Kicker Derek Morris, freshman. New School: Undecided

Transfers from other colleges who have committed to Cal, their class in 2024, and their previous college.

Offensive lineman Leon Bell, junior. Previous college: Mississippi State

Offensive lineman Lamar Robinson, junior. Previous college: Georgia State

Offensive lineman Lajuan Owens, redshirt freshman. Previous college: New Mexico

Offensive lineman Tyson Ruffins, redshirt freshman. Previous college: Nevada

Defensive back Tristan Dunn, sophomore. Previous college: Washington

Cornerback Hezekiah Masses, junior. Previous college: Florida International

Cornerback Jaden Mickey, junior (but he redshirted the 2024 season). Previous college: Notre Dame

Defensive lineman Tyson Ford (played in two college games, both in 2023). Previous college: Notre Dame

Linebacker Buom Jock, sophomore. Previous college: Colorado State

Kicker Kyle Cunanan, sophomore. Previous college: Charlotte

Cal also added junior college transfer Odera Okaka, an edge from College of San Mateo, on signing day

