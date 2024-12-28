Cal Football Transfer Recap: Who’s Coming In and Who’s Leaving
This is a good time to recap which Cal football players have entered the transfer portal so far, and which players are transferring to Cal.
The winter window for football players to enter the transfer portal ends today (Saturday, December 28). Players cannot enter the transfer portal after Saturday until the transfer window opens again in April, although it’s possible that a player could have entered the transfer portal before December 28 and his transfer notice has not become public yet.
The one exception is for players whose head coach has left their program. Those players can enter the transfer portal within 30 days of the coach’s departure.
Players who are already in the transfer portal can visit prospective colleges and commit to another program at any time.
Cal transfer Mikey Matthews announced on Saturday that he has committed to UCLA.
There is another transfer portal window for football players from April 16 to April 25, allowing players to enter the portal within those dates following spring ball.
Cal is still looking to bring in at least one quarterback transfer, but here’s a rundown of Cal’s transfer moves in and out so far:
Cal players who entered the transfer portal, their class in 2024, and where they’re headed
Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, third-year sophomore. New School: Indiana
Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter, redshirt freshman. New School: Nebraska.
Wide receiver Mikey Matthews, sophomore. New School: UCLA
Safety Brooklyn Cheek, freshman. New School: Wyoming
Tight end J.T. Byrne, redshirt junior. New School: Georgia Tech
Wide receiver Josiah Martin, freshman. New School: Undecided
Offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff, redshirt junior. New School: Houston
Long-snapper David Bird, sophomore. New School: Alabama
Punter Bobby Engstler, freshman. New School: Undecided
Tight end/linebacker Nate Rutchena, redshirt junior. New School: Undecided
Kicker Derek Morris, freshman. New School: Undecided
Transfers from other colleges who have committed to Cal, their class in 2024, and their previous college.
Offensive lineman Leon Bell, junior. Previous college: Mississippi State
Offensive lineman Lamar Robinson, junior. Previous college: Georgia State
Offensive lineman Lajuan Owens, redshirt freshman. Previous college: New Mexico
Offensive lineman Tyson Ruffins, redshirt freshman. Previous college: Nevada
Defensive back Tristan Dunn, sophomore. Previous college: Washington
Cornerback Hezekiah Masses, junior. Previous college: Florida International
Cornerback Jaden Mickey, junior (but he redshirted the 2024 season). Previous college: Notre Dame
Defensive lineman Tyson Ford (played in two college games, both in 2023). Previous college: Notre Dame
Linebacker Buom Jock, sophomore. Previous college: Colorado State
Kicker Kyle Cunanan, sophomore. Previous college: Charlotte
Cal also added junior college transfer Odera Okaka, an edge from College of San Mateo, on signing day
