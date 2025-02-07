Cal Sports Report

Cal GM-to-Be Ron Rivera Appears on Pat McAfee Show

Rivera's job with the Bears' football program has not been officially announced, but he led McAfee in the Bear Terriory chant

Jake Curtis

Ron Rivera when he was head coach of the Washington Commanders
Ron Rivera when he was head coach of the Washington Commanders / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cal All-America linebacker Ron Rivera spent a few minutes on the McAfee Show on Thursday, talking about a job at Cal that does not officially exist yet.


On Wednesday it was widely reported that Rivera, a 1983 All-American selection while at Cal, will be hired in a role with the Cal football program that will resemble the general manager role that Andrew Luck will fill at Stanford.

Rivera did lead McAfee in the Bear Territory chant as they relived the GameDay experience at Cal back on October 5 in the wee hours of a Saturday morning.

