Cal Lands 2nd-Team All-C-USA Defensive End TJ Bush Jr.

A junior-to-be, Bush totaled 7.5 sacks and 90 tackles in 2 seasons for Liberty

TJ Bush Jr. (23) makes a tackle for Liberty
TJ Bush Jr. (23) makes a tackle for Liberty / Photo courtesy of Liberty Athletics
Cal added defensive help on Sunday, landing junior TJ Bush Jr., a defensive end from Liberty University who earned second-team All-Conference USA honors last season.

A 6-foot-3, 250-pound native of Woodbridge, Virginia, Bush was named to the 2024 Lombardi Award mid-season watch list while helping the Flames to an 8-4 record.

He was second on the team with 58 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss totaling 48 yards. Included in that total were 5.5 sacks for 39 yards. He also had four pass breakups.

As a freshman in 2023, Bush was named Freshman All-America by Football Writers of America Association and earned Conference USA All-Freshman honors.

He started 14 games as a freshman, totaling 32 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Bush also had five pass breakups and three quarterback hurries his first season.

Bush was a consensus 3-star prospect out of Freedom High School in Woodbridge, where he was named the Class 6A Virginia State Defensive Player of the Year.

